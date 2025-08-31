Official Photos Show The Air Jordan 5 Fire Red “Black Tongue”

The Air Jordan 5 Fire Red “Black Tongue” is officially back with new images showcasing the classic design. Few sneakers capture the energy of 90s basketball like the Jordan 5.

Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the silhouette first debuted in 1990 and immediately stood out for its fighter jet–inspired midsole, reflective tongue, and bold lace locks. The Fire Red colorway became an instant fan favorite, tying into Michael Jordan’s prime years with the Chicago Bulls.

The “Black Tongue” variation is one of the most iconic among the Fire Red family. Its mix of white leather, red midsole, and black tongue has created a lasting look that represents Jordan Brand history at its core.

Every time this pair returns, it sparks nostalgia for the era when MJ was redefining the game. The Air Jordan 5 has never been just another shoe, it’s a marker of dominance and cultural impact that continues to resonate.

The official images highlight the sneaker’s clean build, heritage detailing, and crisp finish. With its rich history and timeless design, the Fire Red “Black Tongue” makes its presence felt once again. These photos remind us why the Jordan 5 remains one of the most celebrated sneakers in the Air Jordan legacy.

Air Jordan 5 Fire Red “Black Tongue”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 5 Fire Red “Black Tongue” comes in premium white leather with a bold red midsole and shark tooth accents. The tongue is black with a bright red Jumpman, giving the sneaker its nickname.

Mesh side panels add breathability, while icy translucent outsoles finish the look with modern appeal. The number 23 is stitched on the heel in red, a nod to Jordan himself. T

he pair also features reflective details, a signature element of the 5. With its mix of classic Chicago colors and fighter jet inspiration, this release embodies both heritage and style.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 5 Fire Red “Black Tongue” will be released on September 13th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop.

Image via Nike