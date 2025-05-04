Retailer Photos Of Air Jordan 5 Fire Red “Black Tongue” Unveiled

BY Ben Atkinson 69 Views
Image via GOAT
The Air Jordan 5 Fire Red “Black Tongue” returns with updated vibrant details and a confirmed release date.

The Air Jordan 5 Fire Red “Black Tongue” makes its long-awaited return with official retailer images now live and a release date set. This classic silhouette first debuted in 1990, capturing attention with its fighter jet-inspired midsole and clear outsole, details that were groundbreaking for its time.

Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the Air Jordan 5 helped evolve the Jordan legacy by introducing reflective materials and visible Air cushioning to the hardwood. While Michael Jordan wore a similar Fire Red version during his legendary 69-point game, this “Black Tongue” iteration gained popularity among collectors for its clean contrast and bold finish.

The color blocking on this pair, featuring a mix of white leather, red accents, and a black tongue, perfectly blends performance and nostalgia. Retailer photos from GOAT give us the clearest look yet.

The icy outsole, stitched “23,” and Nike Air branding on the heel all point toward a faithful recreation of a fan favorite. These images show just how much care went into preserving the original feel while updating the build. As Jordan Brand continues to revive classics, this drop stands out for its timeless appeal.

Air Jordan 5 Fire Red “Black Tongue”
Image via GOAT

The Air Jordan 5 Fire Red “Black Tongue” features a smooth white leather upper with translucent mesh netting on the sides and tongue. A bold black tongue pops with a red embroidered Jumpman logo.

The red midsole includes signature black shark teeth, while the outsole is done in icy blue rubber. A stitched “23” on the lateral heel adds a classic player detail. Nike Air branding returns to the heel, offering a nod to OG styling.

Red accents line the inner collar, while clear lace locks complete the look. It’s a crisp execution of a time-tested Jordan colorway.

Air Jordan 5 Fire Red “Black Tongue” Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 5 Fire Red “Black Tongue” will be released on September 13th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop.

Image via GOAT
Image via GOAT

