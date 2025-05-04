The Air Jordan 3 OG "Seoul 2.0" now has an official release date, and new photos of the pair have surfaced online. This fresh version revisits the original Seoul-inspired Air Jordan 3 from 2018, continuing the tribute to Korean culture with updated materials and aged detailing.

This release celebrates the cultural significance of Seoul while honoring the legacy of the Air Jordan 3. Originally designed by Tinker Hatfield in 1988, the Jordan 3 introduced visible Air cushioning and the now-iconic elephant print. It marked a turning point in Michael Jordan’s sneaker line and helped redefine performance and style in basketball footwear.

The Seoul 2.0 builds on that legacy with clear nods to Korea’s flag and color palette. While keeping the recognizable silhouette intact, the updated model introduces vintage textures and patriotic accents throughout. Jordan Brand’s nod to international storytelling comes through in both design and detail.

The new photos give a closer look at the pair’s leather build, aged midsole, and standout color blocking. Visible details include the Korean flag on the tongue, bold red and blue lining, and classic Nike Air branding on the heel.

The Air Jordan 3 OG Seoul 2.0 features a white tumbled leather upper with vintage yellowed midsoles and cement grey elephant print overlays. Red and blue quilted liners match the South Korean flag, which is embroidered on the tongue.

The heel displays classic Nike Air branding, and the midsole carries a worn aesthetic. Blue eyelets on the forefoot provide contrast, while aged lace holes and orange-tinted accents round out the retro feel. A translucent outsole adds a modern touch.

Finally, the number “8” appears on one collar as a nod to Korea’s past Olympics and MJ’s jersey number during the event.