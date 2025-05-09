Air Jordan 3 OG "Seoul 2.0" Officially Unveiled Ahead Of Global Drop

BY Ben Atkinson 441 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-3-og-seoul-2-0-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The Air Jordan 3 OG Seoul 2.0 gets an official reveal with a Korea-first launch and global release to follow, here’s what stands out.

The Air Jordan 3 OG "Seoul 2.0" arrives with official photos and a staggered release plan, first launching in South Korea before hitting global shelves a week later. The Air Jordan 3 OG "Seoul 2.0" is finally here, and Nike has revealed official photos of the upcoming release.

Set to launch in South Korea before its global drop, this colorway follows up on the original “Seoul” edition that dropped back in 2018. That pair honored the 30th anniversary of both the Air Jordan 3 and the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

Now, Jordan Brand is building on that story with a fresh take that balances heritage and reinvention. As one of the most iconic silhouettes in sneaker history, the shoe helped define Tinker Hatfield’s design legacy.

It was the first Jordan to feature visible Air, the Jumpman logo, and elephant print. Michael Jordan wore the model during the 1987-88 season, a stretch that included his MVP and Defensive Player of the Year honors. It’s a sneaker that represents a turning point in MJ’s career, and the sneaker industry as a whole.

Read More: Air Jordan 17 Low “Purple” Returns With Infinite Archives Collab

Air Jordan 3 OG “Seoul 2.0”
air-jordan-3-og-seoul-2-0-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 3 OG Seoul 2.0 features a cream tumbled leather upper with textured grey suede overlays. The heel and toe area are wrapped in shaggy suede, adding contrast and depth.

Blue and red lining nods to the South Korean flag, while a black Nike Air logo sits on the heel. The midsole has a yellowed vintage finish, matching the eyelets. Royal blue accents hit the bottom eyelets and sock liner, while Korean lettering appears inside the tongue.

The outsole combines grey and red for added pop. It’s a premium build with thoughtful details throughout.

Air Jordan 3 OG “Seoul 2.0” Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 OG “Seoul 2.0” will be released on May 10th, 2025 via Kasina’s New Dreams pop-up and on May 17th via SNKRS. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they are released.

air-jordan-3-og-seoul-2-0-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
air-jordan-3-og-seoul-2-0-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

Read More: A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5 "Violet Ore" Delayed Until June

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
air-jordan-3-og-seoul-2-0-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 3 OG “Seoul 2.0” Packaging Revealed 1.6K
air-jordan-3-og-seoul-2-0-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 3 OG “Seoul 2.0” Bridges Korean Heritage And Sneaker History 1296
air-jordan-3-og-seoul-2-0-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 3 OG "Seoul 2.0" Gets Official Release Date And New Photos 986
air-jordan-3-og-seoul-2-0-sneaker-news Sneakers J-Hope Wears Upcoming Air Jordan 3 OG “Seoul 2.0” Courtside 2.8K