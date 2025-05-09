The Air Jordan 3 OG "Seoul 2.0" arrives with official photos and a staggered release plan, first launching in South Korea before hitting global shelves a week later. The Air Jordan 3 OG "Seoul 2.0" is finally here, and Nike has revealed official photos of the upcoming release.

Set to launch in South Korea before its global drop, this colorway follows up on the original “Seoul” edition that dropped back in 2018. That pair honored the 30th anniversary of both the Air Jordan 3 and the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

Now, Jordan Brand is building on that story with a fresh take that balances heritage and reinvention. As one of the most iconic silhouettes in sneaker history, the shoe helped define Tinker Hatfield’s design legacy.

It was the first Jordan to feature visible Air, the Jumpman logo, and elephant print. Michael Jordan wore the model during the 1987-88 season, a stretch that included his MVP and Defensive Player of the Year honors. It’s a sneaker that represents a turning point in MJ’s career, and the sneaker industry as a whole.

Air Jordan 3 OG “Seoul 2.0”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 3 OG Seoul 2.0 features a cream tumbled leather upper with textured grey suede overlays. The heel and toe area are wrapped in shaggy suede, adding contrast and depth.

Blue and red lining nods to the South Korean flag, while a black Nike Air logo sits on the heel. The midsole has a yellowed vintage finish, matching the eyelets. Royal blue accents hit the bottom eyelets and sock liner, while Korean lettering appears inside the tongue.

The outsole combines grey and red for added pop. It’s a premium build with thoughtful details throughout.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 OG “Seoul 2.0” will be released on May 10th, 2025 via Kasina’s New Dreams pop-up and on May 17th via SNKRS. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they are released.

Image via Nike