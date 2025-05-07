Air Jordan 17 Low “Purple” Returns With Infinite Archives Collab

The Infinite Archives x Air Jordan 17 Low “Purple” has locked in a release date, and early pairs are already turning heads. The sneaker was recently spotted on foot, offering a clean look at the vibrant detailing and sleek build.

Known for blending performance and elegance, the Air Jordan 17 was originally designed in 2002 for Michael Jordan’s comeback with the Washington Wizards. It marked a stylistic shift in the Jordan line, combining premium materials and bold tech like a full-length shank plate and hidden lace system.

The 17 Low variant trims the collar while keeping its sophisticated edge. Collaborating with Infinite Archives, a brand rooted in art and storytelling, injects new relevance into this slept-on model.

The purple accents serve as the visual anchor, standing out against a neutral backdrop and smooth gradient midsole. It’s a colorway that feels bold but wearable, ideal for collectors and new fans alike. In the photos shared, including a clear on-foot view, the craftsmanship and balance between minimalism and flair are evident.

The pair effortlessly bridges retro roots with contemporary aesthetics. While more technical and visual breakdowns are sure to follow, this release already carries historical weight thanks to its signature silhouette and unique design vision.

Read More: Luxury Meets Legacy In The Swarovski Air Jordan 1 Low OG

Image via Easy Otabor

The Infinite Archives x Air Jordan 17 Low features a smooth off-white upper with black overlays along the heel and tongue. Perforated side panels give it a futuristic feel, while the glossy purple midfoot plate adds contrast and flair. The outsole is black, complementing the minimalist upper.

Purple details on the heel and branding offer a pop of color. A chrome lace loop adds a premium touch. The overall shape is sleek and low-cut, staying true to the original 17 Low form. This pair balances archival DNA with bold, modern detailing. Every element feels intentional and refined.