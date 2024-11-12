Air Jordan 17 Low To Collaborate With INFINITE ARCHIVES

The Air Jordan 17 Low could be on the way back up.

The Air Jordan 17 Low is set to make a big splash this fall with an exciting collaboration with INFINITE ARCHIVES (IA) for its 10th anniversary. This partnership will introduce two colorways, each reflecting IA's unique vision while honoring the timeless legacy of the Air Jordan 17 Low. IA has previously worked with influential brands and artists, making this collaboration with Jordan Brand a highly anticipated release. The design of both colorways blends the classic Jordan silhouette with modern elements that pay homage to IA's roots in art, music, and pop culture.

Each pair will feature carefully chosen materials and color palettes, highlighting the distinctive style that has made INFINITE ARCHIVES a major player in streetwear. These sneakers not only celebrate a decade of IA’s creative impact but also serve as a fresh reinterpretation of a beloved Air Jordan model. Whether you’re a fan of the Air Jordan 17 or a collector of unique collaborations, these colorways are sure to stand out. Expect to see both pairs dropping in Fall 2025, offering a perfect fusion of heritage and contemporary design.

"Metalic Copper"

Image via Sneaker Files

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a think sail midsole. The midsole also features a Jumpman on the sides and a metallic copper streak with "Jordan." The uppers are comprised of sail leather, with a black tongue and sock liner. Black laces and metallic copper details add the finishing touches to this big name collaboration.

"Metallic Silver"

As you can see below, the "Metallic Silver" pair features an almost identical colorway. The only difference is instead of metallic copper details, this pair features metallic silver instead. Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 17 Low x INFINITE ARCHIVES is going to drop some time i the fall of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below.