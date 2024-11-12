ANTA KAI 1 Speed Taps Into The Youth With “Young At Heart” Colorway

Kyrie is dropping another sneaker this month.

ANTA and Kyrie Irving are gearing up for the release of the KAI 1 Speed in the vibrant “Young at Heart” (YAH) colorway. This new edition draws inspiration from Kyrie’s father, Drederick Irving, a former basketball player. The “Young at Heart” theme is all about vitality and the spirit of youth, with bold, energetic colors symbolizing vigor and playfulness. This release is more than just a sneaker; it’s a celebration of Drederick’s influence on his son’s career, marking a special moment as he became the first NBA player's father to secure a signature shoe deal with ANTA.

The KAI 1 Speed “Young at Heart” features a dynamic design with lively hues that reflect the energetic and youthful spirit of both Drederick and Kyrie. The color palette includes vibrant tones of green, orange, and yellow, with each detail carefully chosen to capture the essence of their shared passion for basketball. Whether you're a fan of Kyrie’s electrifying style or drawn to the heartwarming father-son connection behind the shoe, this release is sure to resonate. Be ready for the KAI 1 Speed “Young at Heart” to hit the shelves soon.

"Young At Heart" ANTA KAI 1 Speed

Image via ANTA

The sneakers feature a green rubber sole and a matching midsole. Further, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a vibrant brown, showcasing green and orange as well. More accents outline the tongues and heels. Also, vibrant orange accents are on the sides and also on the tongues as the Kyrie logos.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the ANTA KAI 1 Speed “Young At Heart” will be released on November 16th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. The release of the ANTA KAI 1 Speed "Young At Heart" will generate a lot of excitement. Don't miss out on the chance to grab a pair of these unique sneakers when they drop!

Image via ANTA