Kyrie Irving Honors His Roots with the ANTA KAI 1 "Chief Hélà"

This pair is dropping in a couple of days.

The ANTA KAI 1 "Chief Hélà," Kyrie Irving's latest signature sneaker, is set to drop in just a couple of days. This special edition features a rich brown color scheme, offering a unique and earthy look. Brown fringes adorn the back of the sneakers, adding a distinctive touch that pays homage to Irving’s ceremonial name, "Chief Hélà." He received this name, meaning "Little Mountain," from the Standing Rock Sioux during a significant ceremony in 2018. Overall, it honors his heritage and connection to the community.

This release showcases the sneaker's perfect blend of style and performance, making it ideal for both on-court action and everyday wear. The ANTA KAI 1 delivers on comfort and durability, crafted to meet the demands of high-level basketball play. With just days left until the drop, excitement is building among Kyrie fans. Sneaker enthusiasts eager to add the "Chief Hélà" colorway to their collections. This edition not only celebrates Irving’s basketball prowess but also honors his cultural roots, making it a meaningful addition to the ANTA lineup.

“Chief Hélà” ANTA KAI 1

The sneakers come with a gum rubber sole and a brown midsole. The uppers of this shoe are where things get more interesting. They're made of a brown material, with fringes at the back that add texture to the design. Additionally, lighter brown accents can be seen throughout the shoes. Lastly, Kyrie’s branding appears on the tongues.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the ANTA KAI 1 “Chief Hélà” will be released on October 12th and you can sign up here. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

