ANTA KAI 1 “Mother’s Day” Gets A First Look

The ANTA KAI 1, Kyrie Irving's signature sneaker, continues to garner attention with its upcoming "Mother's Day" colorway. This iteration showcases a crisp white base adorned with vibrant pops of yellow, red, and blue, creating a striking and eye-catching design. Crafted with precision and attention to detail, the ANTA KAI 1 offers a blend of style and performance that reflects Irving's dynamic playing style on the court. As anticipation builds for its release, sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to add the "Mother's Day" colorway to their collection.

With its sleek silhouette and innovative features, the ANTA KAI 1 delivers both comfort and performance for athletes and sneakerheads alike. The "Mother's Day" colorway pays homage to the special occasion with its vibrant and celebratory design. The use of yellow, red, and blue hues evokes feelings of joy and excitement, making it the perfect tribute to mothers everywhere. Whether you're hitting the court or stepping out in style, the ANTA KAI 1 in the "Mother's Day" colorway offers a fresh and stylish option for any sneaker rotation. Stay tuned for the release date, as this highly anticipated drop is sure to be a hit among sneaker enthusiasts.

"Mother's Day" ANTA KAI 1

Image via shuanghuoweiyan

The sneakers feature a yellow rubber sole and a white midsole. Also. the uppers of this sneaker are comprised of white material, with colorful designs throughout. Further, vibrant red, blue, and yellow details are located on the sides and toebox. Also, a white strap covers the laces to lock your feet in. Finally, Kyrie's branding is on the tongues.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the ANTA KAI 1 “Mother’s Day” will be released sometime in May, potentially on Mother's Day (May 12th). Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via shuanghuoweiyan

Image via shuanghuoweiyan

