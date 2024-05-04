Air Jordan 12 “Wolf Grey” Gets Slight Release Delay

Prepare yourself for the imminent drop of the Air Jordan 12 in the stylish "Black/Wolf Grey" color scheme, set to grace shelves later this year. This fresh rendition of the timeless silhouette boasts a captivating fusion of black and wolf grey hues, radiating sophistication and allure. Renowned for its enduring design and performance-oriented features, the Air Jordan 12 continues to uphold its esteemed reputation with this latest iteration. Crafted with premium materials and precision engineering, this sneaker promises both resilience and comfort.

With its predominantly black upper accentuated by subtle touches of wolf grey, this colorway effortlessly complements any ensemble. Whether you're hitting the court or strolling through the streets, the Air Jordan 12 "Black/Wolf Grey" will make a statement. Keep an eye out for further announcements regarding the release date of this highly anticipated sneaker. Seize the opportunity to add a pair to your collection and elevate your sneaker game with this iconic silhouette. Overall, despite the small delay on this sneaker, it's still an incredible colorway and perfect for the fall.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Shadow” Gets Confirmed Release Date

"Black/Wolf Grey" Air Jordan 12

The sneakers sport a grey rubber sole paired with a matching midsole. Black leather forms the uppers, complemented by textured grey leather panels. The design has black laces and lace locks. Additionally, a white Jumpman logo adorns the tongue, while the traditional AJ12 branding graces the heels. Overall, this pair showcases a clean and seamless colorway, seamlessly blending black and wolf grey.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 12 “Black/Wolf Grey” will now be released on September 28th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Air Jordan 13 “Midnight Navy” Gets Up-Close Photos

[Via]