Air Jordan 12 "Black/Wolf Grey" Rumored Release Date Revealed

Overall, the Air Jordan 12 is one of the best Jumpman silhouettes ever. Although it is most certainly underrated, it has a quality to it that you can't help but appreciate. Not to mention, this is one of those offerings that came out while Jordan was winning championships. For instance, you have the infamous "Flu Game" model which still lives in infamy. Ultimately, these are amazing offerings that continue to be sought after. Furthermore, Jumpman has continuously brought out some new color schemes.

The 30th anniversary of this shoe is on the horizon. However, before we get blessed with a ton of retros in 2027, we are going to get some new colorways. Thankfully, the blogs like sneakerfiles.com and @zsneakerheadz have been there the whole way to give us new information on what is dropping throughout 2024. For instance, they recently previewed the Air Jordan 12 "Black/Wolf Grey" which is coming out closer to the Fall season. As you can see below, this shoe is all about neutral tones.

"Black/Wolf Grey" Air Jordan 12

Firstly, the shoe has a black leather base to it. Secondly, we get that heavy dosage of wolf grey which is placed on the strip that goes from the front to the middle of the shoe. Overall, it is a great look albeit one that isn't too flashy. Thankfully, stealthy sneakers have always seemed to work out well for Jordan Brand over the years.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, this new Air Jordan 12 is going to be coming out on September 7th. Furthermore, it is going to be sold at a price of $200 USD. Overall, this is a very cool colorway, and although it may be lowkey, it is certainly something that a lot of fans get behind. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on the biggest upcoming releases.

