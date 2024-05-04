Air Jordan 13 “Midnight Navy” Gets Up-Close Photos

The Air Jordan 13 remains a fan-favorite, cherished for its distinct style and enduring popularity among sneakerheads. Among the highly anticipated releases is the "Midnight Navy" colorway, featuring a captivating blend of navy blue and white tones. With its predominantly navy upper and crisp white accents on the midsole and branding, this iteration promises a bold and fashionable statement.

Staying true to the original model's iconic features, the "Midnight Navy" Air Jordan 13 boasts the holographic Jumpman logo and comfortable cushioning for unparalleled support. The contrast of deep navy and pristine white elements enhances the shoe's timeless appeal, drawing eager anticipation from enthusiasts. Set to make a bold statement with its striking color combination and classic Jordan 13 style, the "Midnight Navy" iteration stands out as a versatile and stylish choice for sneaker aficionados.

"Midnight Navy" Air Jordan 13

The sneakers boast a gum rubber sole paired with a pristine white midsole. White leather forms the base of the uppers, complemented by sizable overlays in the same hue. Midnight Navy accents grace the shoe, adorning the midsole area and heel. Additionally, navy Jumpman logos adorn the tongue tabs. Overall, this pair presents a crisp fusion of white and navy tones. Anticipate the release slated for the summer of 2024.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 13 “Midnight Navy” is going to drop on August 10th 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

