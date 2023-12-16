Air Jordan 13 “Midnight Navy” Releasing Summer 2024

The Air Jordan 13 continues to be a beloved sneaker, cherished for its unique design and lasting appeal. Its sleek silhouette and signature details make it a standout choice among sneaker enthusiasts. An anticipated addition to the Air Jordan 13 lineup is the "Midnight Navy" colorway. This upcoming release showcases a striking combination of navy blue and white tones, creating a bold and stylish look. The shoe features a predominantly navy blue upper with white accents on the midsole and branding, adding contrast to its design.

The "Midnight Navy" Air Jordan 13 stays true to the original model's features, including the iconic holographic Jumpman logo and the comfortable cushioning for support. The blend of deep navy and crisp white elements enhances the shoe's timeless aesthetic. Enthusiasts are eagerly looking forward to the arrival of the "Midnight Navy" colorway for its striking color combination and classic Jordan 13 style. Overall, its blend of bold navy hues and clean white accents make it a standout choice for those seeking a versatile and fashionable sneaker option.

"Midnight Navy" Air Jordan 13

Image via Sneaker Files

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole and a clean white midsole. A white leather constructs the base of the uppers, with another large white leather overlay. Midnight Navy can be found throughout the sneaker, including above the midsole and on the heel. Also, a navy Jumpman can be found on the tongues of the sneakers. Overall, these sneakers feature a clean combination of white and navy. Look out for this release to happen in the summer of 2024.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 13 “Midnight Navy” is going to drop in August of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

