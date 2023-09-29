Air Jordan 5 “Midnight Navy” Officially Revealed

The Air Jordan 5 is an iconic sneaker that's managed to stay fresh and relevant since its debut in the early '90s. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the AJ5 brought some major changes to the Air Jordan line. It introduced the first-ever translucent outsole, inspired by World War II fighter jets, and featured a unique "shark teeth" design on the midsole. You might wonder, how does a sneaker from back in the day manage to keep its hype alive? Well, it's all about evolution. The Air Jordan 5 keeps dropping in fresh colorways that cater to both nostalgic sneakerheads and newer style enthusiasts.

The Air Jordan 5's huge popularity can also be attributed to its performance features. With its innovative use of reflective materials on the tongue and a comfortable fit, it quickly became a favorite on the basketball court. Its cultural impact extended beyond sports, with appearances in movies and music videos. As it continues to release in exciting new colorways, it's clear that the AJ5's legacy is far from fading, cementing its place as an all-time favorite among sneaker enthusiasts.

Read More: New Balance 550 “Olive Suede” Drops Tomorrow

"Midnight Navy" Air Jordan 5

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a translucent, icy blue sole with a white midsole. The midsole features the shark teeth design in navy blue. Dark navy suede constructs the uppers, while dark grey netting graces the sides and resides beneath the laces. Jordan Brand accents in a subtle dark shade embellish both the tongue and the heels, maintaining a discreet and understated aesthetic for these sneakers. Overall, this pair features a clean color scheme of white and blue, with a dark grey base.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 5 “Midnight Navy” will be released on November 10th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 8 Winterized “Gunsmoke” Release Details

[Via]