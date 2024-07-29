Air Jordan 13 “Midnight Navy” Gets Official Images

Image via Nike
A clean combo of white and blue for this shoe.

The Air Jordan 13 is a fan-favorite, known for its distinct style and lasting popularity among sneaker enthusiasts. The upcoming "Midnight Navy" colorway is highly anticipated, showcasing a striking mix of navy blue and white. With a mostly navy upper and crisp white accents on the midsole and branding, this version makes a bold fashion statement. Official photos are now out, giving a detailed look at this release. The release is expected to draw significant attention, making it a standout drop for the season.

True to the original's iconic features, the "Midnight Navy" Air Jordan 13 includes the holographic Jumpman logo and comfortable cushioning for top-notch support. The contrast of deep navy and pristine white elements enhances the shoe's timeless appeal, generating excitement among fans. With its eye-catching color combination and classic Jordan 13 style, the "Midnight Navy" version stands out as a versatile and stylish choice for sneaker lovers. The enduring legacy of the Air Jordan 13 ensures that this release will be a coveted addition to any collection, celebrating both history and innovation.

"Midnight Navy" Air Jordan 13

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole with a clean white midsole. Also, the uppers are made from white leather, enhanced by large overlays in matching tones. Further, Midnight Navy accents highlight the midsole area and heel. Navy Jumpman logos decorate the tongue tabs. his pair offers a sleek blend of white and navy tones. Look out for the release later this summer.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 13 “Midnight Navy” is going to drop on August 10th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

