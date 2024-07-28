Air Jordan 4 RM WMNS “Oxidized Green” Release Date Revealed

A release date is set and we're excited about this release.

House of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 4 RM WMNS "Oxidized Green" will be released on August 21st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop.

Jordan Brand has released official photos and the official release date, increasing anticipation. This colorway is perfect for those wanting to make a statement. The "Oxidized Green" brings a fresh twist to the classic Air Jordan 4 silhouette . The contrasting sail sole elevates the overall aesthetic, making it a standout choice for any sneaker enthusiast. Set to drop later this August, this release is eagerly awaited by fans and collectors. The Air Jordan 4 RM in "Oxidized Green" exemplifies Jordan Brand's dedication to innovation and style.

