Air Jordan 4 RM WMNS “Oxidized Green” Release Date Revealed

The Air Jordan 4 RM is turning heads with its upcoming "Oxidized Green" colorway. This women's exclusive showcases a sophisticated design. It features a sail rubber sole for a clean, timeless base. The upper, dressed in rich dark green, adds depth and elegance. Crafted with premium materials, the Air Jordan 4 RM ensures style and durability. The sail sole offers excellent traction and support, while subtle detailing enhances the dark green upper for a cohesive look.
Jordan Brand has released official photos and the official release date, increasing anticipation. This colorway is perfect for those wanting to make a statement. The "Oxidized Green" brings a fresh twist to the classic Air Jordan 4 silhouette. The contrasting sail sole elevates the overall aesthetic, making it a standout choice for any sneaker enthusiast. Set to drop later this August, this release is eagerly awaited by fans and collectors. The Air Jordan 4 RM in "Oxidized Green" exemplifies Jordan Brand's dedication to innovation and style.
"Oxidized Green" Air Jordan 4 RM WMNS
These sneakers feature a sail rubber sole and a matching midsole with a Nike Air bubble. The uppers are crafted from oxidized green leather, complemented by matching suede overlays. Green laces and a green tongue enhance the monochromatic look. A sail Jumpman logo graces the tongue, while sail Nike Air branding stands out on the heels.
House of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 4 RM WMNS “Oxidized Green” will be released on August 21st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
