Air Jordan 4 RM WMNS “Oxidized Green” Gets Retailer Images

By Ben Atkinson
Image via JD Sports UK

Get ready for a game-changer with the upcoming "Oxidized Green" release.

The Air Jordan 4 RM will make a splash with its upcoming "Oxidized Green" colorway. This women's exclusive release flaunts a sophisticated design. The sneakers feature a sail rubber sole, providing a clean and classic foundation. The upper is dressed in a rich dark green, adding depth and elegance to the look. Crafted with premium materials, the Air Jordan 4 RM ensures both style and durability. The sail rubber sole offers excellent traction and support. The dark green upper is accentuated by subtle detailing, creating a cohesive and stylish appearance.

JD Sports UK has released retailer photos of the sneakers, heightening anticipation. This colorway is ideal for those looking to make a statement. The "Oxidized Green" adds a fresh twist to the classic Air Jordan 4 silhouette. The contrasting sail sole enhances the overall aesthetic, making it a standout choice for any sneaker enthusiast. Set to drop soon, this release is highly anticipated by fans and collectors alike. The Air Jordan 4 RM in "Oxidized Green" exemplifies Jordan Brand's commitment to innovation and style.

"Oxidized Green" Air Jordan 4 RM WMNS

Image via JD Sports UK

These sneakers come with a sail rubber sole and a sail midsole, which includes a Nike Air bubble. Also, the uppers are made from oxidized green leather and feature matching suede overlays. They also have green laces and a green tongue. Additionally, a sail Jumpman logo is displayed on the tongue. Finally, sail Nike Air branding is also on the heels.

More Photos

Hypebeast reports that the Air Jordan 4 RM WMNS “Oxidized Green” will be released at some point this summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via JD Sports UK
Image via JD Sports UK

