Air Jordan 4 RM “Canyon Rust” Coming This Summer

The Air Jordan 4 RM is gearing up for an exciting release with the new "Canyon Rust" colorway. This iteration features a sleek upper combining white, sail, and black tones. The contrast between these colors creates a striking look. Adding to its appeal is the canyon rust rubber sole, providing a unique touch. Crafted with premium materials, the Air Jordan 4 RM ensures both style and durability. The white and sail sections of the upper offer a clean, classic aesthetic. Black accents provide a bold contrast, enhancing the overall design.

This colorway maintains the iconic elements of the Air Jordan 4. The Jumpman logo and signature mesh detailing are prominently featured. These design elements reflect Jordan Brand's commitment to quality and style. The remastered (RM) version of this silhouette signifies a renewed focus on craftsmanship. Sneaker enthusiasts eagerly await the release of the "Canyon Rust" colorway. Its combination of classic and modern design elements makes it a versatile addition to any sneaker collection. Whether for athletic performance or casual wear, the Air Jordan 4 RM "Canyon Rust" stands out as a must-have.

"Canyon Rust" Air Jordan 4 RM

Image via JD Sports UK

These sneakers come with a canyon rust rubber sole and a sail midsole, which includes a Nike Air bubble. The uppers are made from sail leather and feature black suede overlays. They also have black laces and a black tongue. Additionally, a sail Jumpman logo is displayed on the tongue. Nike Air branding is also on the heels.

Sneaker Files reports that the Air Jordan 4 RM “Canyon Rust” will be released at some point this summer, likely in July. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

