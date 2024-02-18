Air Jordan 4 RM “Black/Light Bone” Gets A First Look

Introducing the Air Jordan 4 RM, the latest offering from Jordan Brand that sets the stage for a new era of sneaker innovation. RM, which stands for remastered, signifies a renewed commitment to excellence and craftsmanship. With its upcoming "Black/Light Bone" colorway, the Air Jordan 4 RM captivates with its sleek and sophisticated design. The combination of black and light bone hues creates a striking contrast that elevates the classic silhouette to new heights. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail and premium materials, the Air Jordan 4 RM exudes quality and style.

From the iconic Jumpman logo to the signature mesh detailing, every aspect of the sneaker reflects Jordan Brand's dedication to excellence. Designed for both performance and style, the Air Jordan 4 RM offers unparalleled comfort and versatility. Whether on the court or on the streets, this silhouette delivers a winning combination of comfort and style. As anticipation builds for the release of the "Black/Light Bone" colorway, sneaker enthusiasts eagerly await the opportunity to add this iconic silhouette to their collection. Overall, the Air Jordan 4 RM is sure to be a standout addition to any sneaker rotation.

Read More: Travis Scott x Nike Mac Attack Sample Exclusive Images

"Black/Light Bone" Air Jordan 4 RM

The sneakers feature a sail rubber sole and a matching midsole. The midsole also features a Nike Air bubble. The uppers of the sneakers are constructed of black leather with sail suede overlays. There are also black laces and a black tongue. Further, a white Jumpman logo is found on the tongue. While we don't have the images, we can also assume that there is Jordan branding on the heels.

Just Fresh Kicks reports that the Air Jordan 4 RM “Black/Light Bone” is going to drop this fall. Also, the retail price is expected to be $150 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Read More: Nike Book 1 “Ashen Slate” Official Photos Revealed

[Via]