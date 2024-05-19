Air Jordan 5 “Black Metallic Reimagined” Set To Drop Next Spring

The Air Jordan 5 is set to make waves with its upcoming "Black Metallic Reimagined" colorway. This new release features an icy blue sole that adds a fresh touch to the classic design. The upper is crafted from black material, providing a sleek and stylish look. Grey and red accents enhance the overall aesthetic, adding depth and contrast. One of the standout features of the "Black Metallic Reimagined" Air Jordan 5 is the 3M piping throughout the shoe. This reflective detail adds a unique and modern twist to the traditional silhouette. The pair also comes with white laces, which pop against the dark upper, creating a striking visual effect.

The Air Jordan 5 is known for its performance and style, and this reimagined colorway is no exception. The design includes the iconic shark teeth detail on the midsole, a signature of the Air Jordan 5, now highlighted in grey. The tongue features the classic Jumpman logo in red, tying the color scheme together. This release is highly anticipated by sneaker enthusiasts and Jordan fans alike. The "Black Metallic Reimagined" Air Jordan 5 combines timeless elements with contemporary updates, making it a must-have addition to any sneaker collection. Overall, set to drop early next year, this pair is sure to be a hit on the streets and on the court.

"Black Metallic Reimagined" Air Jordan 5

Image via Nike

These sneakers boast an icy blue translucent sole paired with a black midsole, accented by grey details. Also. the uppers are crafted from black leather with a mesh panel for breathability. The tongue, in grey, sports a red Jumpman logo, while the heel features white Nike Air branding.

Hypebeast reports that the Air Jordan 5 “Black Metallic Reimagined” is releasing on February 28th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

