Air Jordan 5 “Black Metallic Reimagined” Surfaces Online: New Images

The first in-hand look at this release.

Hypebeast reports that the Air Jordan 5 “Black Metallic Reimagined” is releasing on February 8th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The shoes feature an icy blue rubber sole and a black midsole with metallic silver fighter jet-inspired details. Further, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of black nubuck, with matching overlays. Clear netting is on the sides and white laces are also present. Finally, red details include the Jordan branding on the tongues and also white branding on the heels.

This reimagined version of the Air Jordan 5 combines performance features with stylish design elements . The iconic shark teeth detailing on the midsole is highlighted in grey, enhancing its distinct appearance. A red Jumpman logo on the tongue ties seamlessly into the overall color scheme, encapsulating the shoe’s bold yet classic aesthetic. With anticipation building among sneaker enthusiasts and Jordan fans, the early release of the "Black Metallic Reimagined" Air Jordan 5 is eagerly awaited. This sneaker merges timeless design with modern updates.

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.