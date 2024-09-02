Air Jordan 5 “Black Metallic Reimagined” Surfaces Online: New Images

In-hand photos of the Air Jordan 5 "Black Metallic Reimagined" have surfaced, and the release is now just a few months away, promising to make a striking impact. This iteration introduces an icy blue sole, adding a fresh twist to the classic silhouette. The sleek black upper, complemented by grey and red accents, enhances the shoe's visual appeal, providing depth and contrast. The addition of 3M piping throughout the design offers a reflective touch, modernizing the traditional look. White laces stand out against the dark upper, creating a bold, contemporary effect.
This reimagined version of the Air Jordan 5 combines performance features with stylish design elements. The iconic shark teeth detailing on the midsole is highlighted in grey, enhancing its distinct appearance. A red Jumpman logo on the tongue ties seamlessly into the overall color scheme, encapsulating the shoe’s bold yet classic aesthetic. With anticipation building among sneaker enthusiasts and Jordan fans, the early release of the "Black Metallic Reimagined" Air Jordan 5 is eagerly awaited. This sneaker merges timeless design with modern updates.
Read More: Jordan Zion 3 “Galaxy” Gets Official Images
"Black Metallic Reimagined" Air Jordan 5
The shoes feature an icy blue rubber sole and a black midsole with metallic silver fighter jet-inspired details. Further, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of black nubuck, with matching overlays. Clear netting is on the sides and white laces are also present. Finally, red details include the Jordan branding on the tongues and also white branding on the heels.
Hypebeast reports that the Air Jordan 5 “Black Metallic Reimagined” is releasing on February 8th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
[Via]