Jordan Zion 3 “Galaxy” Gets Official Images

This pair is out of this world.

The Jordan Zion 3 is set to debut in an eye-catching "Galaxy" colorway, showcasing Zion Williamson's signature style. This upcoming release features a stunning combination of blues and purples, creating a vibrant galaxy theme. The blend of colors gives the sneaker a cosmic look that’s both bold and unique. The upper of the sneaker showcases various shades of blue and purple, blending seamlessly to create the galaxy effect. Black accents on the laces, collar, and outsole provide contrast, making the colors pop even more. Overall, this pair really takes on the classic Galaxy theme in a great way.

The sneaker also includes advanced cushioning to offer maximum comfort and support on the court. The "Galaxy" colorway not only highlights the innovative design of the Jordan Zion 3 but also reflects Zion's dynamic presence in the basketball world. The combination of performance and style makes this sneaker a must-have for fans of both Zion Williamson and unique sneaker designs. As the release date approaches, anticipation is building for the Jordan Zion 3 "Galaxy."

"Galaxy" Jordan Zion 3

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a glow-in-the-dark rubber sole, with a black midsole. A vibrant base constructs the uppers, with different shades of blues, pinks, and purples creating a galaxy look. Also, back laces and a pink Jumpman on the tongue complete the design. The heels feature Zion's logo. Overall, this pair is vibrant but features performance aspects that will allow it to hold up under pressure.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Zion 3 "PreGalaxyssure" is going to drop on September 12th, 2024. Also, the retail price will be $140 when they are released.

Image via Nike