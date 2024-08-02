Jordan Zion 3 M.U.D. “Ash” SE Release Date Revealed

Zion's dropping a new colorway soon.

The Jordan Zion 3 is coming soon in a fresh "Ash" colorway. Zion Williamson's signature basketball sneaker is turning heads with this sleek design. The "Ash" colorway boasts a white midsole that contrasts perfectly with the black upper. Also, this design is detailed in the M.U.D. (Made Uniquely Different) style, making each pair stand out. It offers a clean look with subtle detailing that adds depth. The white midsole ensures comfort and support, perfect for high-intensity games. The M.U.D. design means no two pairs are exactly alike, adding a unique twist to the classic silhouette.

Fans of Zion Williamson and Jordan Brand are excited about this release. The "Ash" colorway is versatile, making it easy to wear on and off the court. Its combination of style and functionality makes it a must-have for sneakerheads and basketball players alike. The Jordan Zion 3 continues to build on the success of previous models. It offers improved performance features while maintaining a sleek aesthetic. Keep an eye out for the release date, and don't miss the chance to add this unique pair to your collection.

"Ash" Jordan Zion 3 M.U.D.

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a translucent rubber sole, with a white midsole. Also, a black base constructs the uppers, with more black overlays, creating a very cohesive sneaker. Further, a floral design is featured throughout the uppers. Finally, the tongues feature a Jumpman, and black ZION is printed on both heels. Overall, this pair features an entirely black color scheme with intricate details that make the uppers interesting.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Jordan Zion 3 M.U.D. “Ash” will be released on August 7th. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $150 when it is released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike