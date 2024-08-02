Trump Bitcoin Sneakers Sell Out Immediately

Former U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump has shown his support for Bitcoin in a new and unexpected way. Speaking to over 3,000 attendees at the Bitcoin Conference on Saturday, Trump made his stance on the cryptocurrency crystal clear. Now, he's taking things a step further by launching a line of Bitcoin-themed sneakers. Trump Sneakers, a brand under the Trump-owned website, recently listed a limited edition range of high-top sneakers priced at $499 per pair on pre-order. The bright orange version, limited to just 1,000 pairs, sold out quickly.
The high-tops, which sold out by Thursday morning, are already being flipped on eBay for prices as high as $2,500. Owned by CIC Ventures LLC, a company fully owned by Trump as disclosed in his 2023 financial report, the Trump Sneakers website states that these products are independent of Trump's political campaign. The Bitcoin-themed sneakers were added to the site shortly after Trump's speech at the Nashville conference. He pledged to make significant changes to the SEC and establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve if elected.
"Bitcoin Orange" Trump Crypto President High Tops
The Trump Bitcoin Sneakers come in two distinct styles: the high-top and the low-top. Both feature the same bold, bright orange and sleek black colorways. Further, the orange pairs are designed to grab attention, symbolizing the vibrant and forward-thinking nature of the cryptocurrency world. The black pairs offer a more subdued, classic look, making them versatile for everyday wear. Both colorways proudly display the Bitcoin symbol, merging fashion with crypto culture in a unique way. These sneakers are not just a nod to the future of finance, but also a statement piece for those who are passionate about Bitcoin and support Trump’s vision.
Unfortunately for those hoping to cop a pair, the Trump Bitcoin sneakers are already sold out. The retail price for the shoes was $499.
