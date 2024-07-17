Donald Trump Launches New Assassination Attempt Sneakers

Trump's new sneakers are available for pre-order.

A company linked to Donald Trump is selling a limited-edition sneaker line featuring an image of Trump with a bloodied cheek and raised fist, priced at $299. This product launch comes in the wake of an assassination attempt on Trump and taps into a market of supporters eager to express their loyalty. The "FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT High-Tops" are being sold with a production cap of 5,000 pairs. Ten of these will include random autographs, adding exclusivity. The website encourages buyers to showcase their patriotic pride through these unique sneakers. Further, shipping is expected by September or October.

A 2023 financial disclosure identified this venture as Trump-owned. However, the Trump campaign has not commented on the sneaker line. As of Wednesday morning, larger shoe sizes were sold out, leaving only smaller sizes available for pre-order. The trademark and licensing details clarify that 45Footwear, LLC manages the branding under a license agreement. Earlier this year the gold "Never Surrender" high-top sneakers, sold out rapidly, highlighting the demand for Trump-branded merchandise.

FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT High-Tops

The sneakers feature an all-white color scheme, from the sole to the midsole to the leather uppers. Also, Donald Trump's prominent image, displaying his bloodied face and triumphant fist is plastered on the sides. Further, the words "FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT" are placed below. Finally, near the top of the sneakers is an American flag insignia. Via the website, the sneakers are estimated to ship in September/October.

