Elon Musk Commits Unfathomable Amounts Of Money To Help Donald Trump Get Elected

Elon Musk is going more and more to the right.

Elon Musk is one of the richest men on the entire planet. However, he has been under quite a bit of scrutiny as of late. Overall, he has made some bizarre comments on social media and has even co-signed some pretty racist tweets. His rhetoric has gotten more and more right-wing ever since he bought Twitter, and many are concerned about his influence. Having said all of that, it appears as though Elon Musk is ready to help Trump get elected later this year.

According to AlJazeera, Musk is set to give the America PAC $45 million every single month from now until the election. That means that Musk could be giving upwards of $180 million. Considering how much Musk is worth, it isn't all that much money. However, it will certainly go a long way towards Trump's campaign. Based on the initial report, it would appear as though this money is set to go towards canvassing efforts as well as get-out-to-vote campaigns in battleground states.

Elon Musk Supports Trump

EL SEGUNDO, LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 19: Elon Musk, multi millionaire, rocket scientist, Tesla and Space X founder and the man who inspired Tony Stark's character in Jon Favreau's "Iron Man" stands beside a rocket March 19, 2004 in El Segundo, Los Angeles, California (Photo Paul Harris/Getty Images)f

It remains to be seen how successful this plan will be for Elon and Trump. However, it does appear as though Trump is ahead in the polls right now. With Biden's cognitive decline at the top of people's minds, Trump has been able to take full advantage. Only time will tell how the election shapes out as November continues to draw closer and closer.

It remains to be seen how successful this plan will be for Elon and Trump. However, it does appear as though Trump is ahead in the polls right now. With Biden's cognitive decline at the top of people's minds, Trump has been able to take full advantage. Only time will tell how the election shapes out as November continues to draw closer and closer.