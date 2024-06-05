Elon Musk Used Starlink To Give A Remote Tribe Internet Access, Now The Tribe's Young Men Are Addicted To Porn

Older people in the tribe are concerned.

Elon Musk has used his Starlink Systems service to provide internet in remote locations of the world. Overall, it has proven to be a net positive, and one of the few things we can commend Musk for. Unfortunately, there have been some unintended negative consequences to some of these good deeds. For instance, Musk recently gave internet to the Marubo tribe located in the Amazon. Although this seemed like a good way to connect with the outside world, the Marubo's are facing some severe challenges.

Alfredo Marubo claims that there are young men in the tribe who are now exhibiting some aggressive and concerning behaviors. Many of these behaviors are sexual in nature, and he believes it stems from a burgeoning porn addiction. In fact, many young men have been sharing explicit videos, and it has the older men in the tribe quite perturbed. However, it isn't just porn that appears to be a main concern right now. Some members have reported young men playing violent video games while also becoming addicted to their phones.

For now, the tribe is unsure how they are going to remedy the situation. However, it isn't all a nightmare. They did make mention of the fact that they have gotten a lot of positives out of the internet. Plenty of educational resources have become available and they are happy to connect with the outside world. It has left many conflicted, and it remains to be seen what the tribe will decide to do next. Either way, this is a fascinating look into human psychology, and how others may use the new technologies available to them.

