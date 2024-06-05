Elon Musk Used Starlink To Give A Remote Tribe Internet Access, Now The Tribe's Young Men Are Addicted To Porn

BYAlexander Cole503 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Elon Musk Awarded With Axel Springer Award In Berlin
BERLIN, GERMANY DECEMBER 01: SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer Award 2020 on December 01, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images)
Older people in the tribe are concerned.

Elon Musk has used his Starlink Systems service to provide internet in remote locations of the world. Overall, it has proven to be a net positive, and one of the few things we can commend Musk for. Unfortunately, there have been some unintended negative consequences to some of these good deeds. For instance, Musk recently gave internet to the Marubo tribe located in the Amazon. Although this seemed like a good way to connect with the outside world, the Marubo's are facing some severe challenges.

Alfredo Marubo claims that there are young men in the tribe who are now exhibiting some aggressive and concerning behaviors. Many of these behaviors are sexual in nature, and he believes it stems from a burgeoning porn addiction. In fact, many young men have been sharing explicit videos, and it has the older men in the tribe quite perturbed. However, it isn't just porn that appears to be a main concern right now. Some members have reported young men playing violent video games while also becoming addicted to their phones.

Read More: Morgan Freeman Voiced His Love Of Elon Musk In Resurfaced Interview

Elon Musk Tried

For now, the tribe is unsure how they are going to remedy the situation. However, it isn't all a nightmare. They did make mention of the fact that they have gotten a lot of positives out of the internet. Plenty of educational resources have become available and they are happy to connect with the outside world. It has left many conflicted, and it remains to be seen what the tribe will decide to do next. Either way, this is a fascinating look into human psychology, and how others may use the new technologies available to them.

Be sure to let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that it was a mistake to give the tribe internet? What do you think of porn addiction as a whole and those who find themselves wrapped up in it? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Elon Musk Shows Off First Demonstration Of Neuralink In Action

[Via]

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
Elon Musk Shareholder Lawsuit Trial Continues In San FranciscoTechElon Musk Weighs In On Drake & Kendrick Lamar Battle, Neglects To Give An Actual Opinion4.7K
AI Safety Summit - Day OneTechElon Musk Blames Mark Zuckberg For MMA Fight Falling Through573
Elon Musk To Visit Tesla Gigafactory Following SabotageTechElon Musk Shows Off First Demonstration Of Neuralink In Action1477
2024 TCM Classic Film Festival Day 3 – SaturdayTechMorgan Freeman Voiced His Love Of Elon Musk In Resurfaced Interview1.7K