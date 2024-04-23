Morgan Freeman Voiced His Love Of Elon Musk In Resurfaced Interview

It turns out Morgan Freeman is a big fan of Elon Musk. In a recently reposted video from 2016, Freeman is seen singing Elon Musk's praises in an interview. In the Video, the Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman endorsed the billionaire businessman. Freeman shared that he was a big supporter and was excited about all the promises Musk made. Those promises and hopes were eight years ago, but they still count. Musk was so enthralled by the clip that he reposted it on X (formally known as Twitter).

A rediscovered 2016 video clip showed Freeman endorsing Musk's ideas for the future. He confessed that he enjoys taking short breaks from movie sets to check the price of Tesla's shares, showing that he genuinely follows Musk's pursuits. Musk is currently searching for any credibility he can, and this clip of Morgan Freeman from 2016 is serving its purpose. Morgan Freeman's eight-year-old endorsement might send Musk's reputation into an upswing.

Morgan Freeman Was Obsessed With Elon Musk

Freeman said in a 2016 interview, “I’m a huge fan of Elon Musk’s…I think he’s got the most incredibly forward thinking ideas about where we can go technologically.” Additionally, Freeman said, "What he’s done, nobody else has ever done. He’s landed a rocket ship so it’s reusable, do you know what a feat that is? Now we’re taking off, we’re going to be going to Mars delivering stuff to people who are going to be settling there, just like they settled the Old West, and bringing those ships back and landing them and reloading them.” Freeman was truly keeping up with everything Musk.

Elon Musk was so happy that the interview resurfaced he called Morgan Freeman "Awesome" on X (Formerly known as Twitter). Fans are, of course, split on the matter. Elon Musk fans are loving it and are reposting the clip on social media. Additionally, detractors are wondering if Freeman knows about Musk's problematic transgressions. Once again, the video is almost 8-years old, so take it with a grain of salt. That's two presidential terms worth of time. Overall, things have changed, but Morgan Freeman is probably still a fan of the Tech mogul.

