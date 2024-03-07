Elon Musk Rants About Jeff Bezos' Ex-Wife, People Call Him "The Most Divorced Man On The Internet"

People have labeled Elon Musk "the most divorced man on the Internet" after the X owner tweeted about the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos. Musk had gone after MacKenzie Scott for her charitable donations, writing "'Super rich ex-wives who hate their former spouse' should be listed among 'Reasons that Western Civilization died'." Scott, who has stated that she wants to "give away all of her money", has given over $16.5 billion, with over half that going to charities focused on gender and race issues.

However, the internet has taken this as yet another opportunity to dunk on the South African-born billionaire. As mentioned, the label of "most divorced man on the internet" was once again raised for Musk. His posts have become increasingly bitter after his divorce from Grimes. It is worth mentioning that he has since deleted his post about Scott.

Elon Musk Says He Doesn't Play Grand Theft Auto

Elon Musk

Try as he might to beat the allegations, Musk remains one of the uncoolest people on the internet. When the trailer for GTA 6 dropped a day early, Elon Musk revealed that it's not a game series that he plays. "Tried, but didn’t like doing crime. GTA5 required shooting police officers in the opening scene. Just couldn’t do it," Musk tweeted in reply to another user saying they didn't play the games. The response was widely mocked on the platform, with many people saying that Elon Musk was "a Drake type".

However, Musk's indifference to the series didn't stop his beloved X from debasing themselves at the feet of the game's developer, Rockstar. Rockstar was forced to release their trailer a day earlier due to an internal leak. However, X CEO Linda Yaccarino quickly made a post suggesting that Rockstar should directly upload the trailer to X to increase visibility. Rockstar would later do this, albeit with a boilerplate caption added. Despite this, fans were largely underwhelmed by the trailer. It was definitely more of a game reveal. The brief trailer showed off the vibes of the game's Miami-esque setting and a vague release date of 2025.

