Andrew Tate & Elon Musk Turned Down Millions To "Sell Their Souls," Influencer Claims

Andrew Tate has cryptically claimed that he and Elon Musk turned down multi-million dollar payments to sell out. "I turned down 50m to sell my soul. All I had to do was shut up on certain subjects and sell trash to kids. I refused. Then I was arrested. Elon turned down 500m plus. Not many hero’s left. G," Tate cryptically wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Tate did not specify who had offered the money or what he would have to stop speaking on to receive it. As a result, the post reads like a generic "deep state" conspiracy tweet. Later in the day, Tate reposted a post about the "new world order" from 2013.

Furthermore, people pointed out several hypocrisies. First, people noted that Tate is currently beefing with Musk because Musk seemingly ignored his offer to "advertise X on X" for $1M a month. Additionally, people noted that Musk had "sold out" in recent weeks. Musk went from a fierce advocate of Palestine to posting pro-Israel content and even touring Israel with government officials.

Read More: Andrew Tate Bafflingly Claims He Had Tears In Prison Cell But Never Cried

Andrew Tate Claims To Be A Billionaire

However, it's far from the only bizarre thing that Tate has posted lately. Tate simply wrote "I am a Billionaire" on X on November 23. It's a bold claim from a man who was recently valued at a net worth of around £10 million. That figure came from the Romanian officials who evaluated Tate's assets as part of his ongoing trial for rape, human trafficking, and organized crime. The lavish lifestyle portrayed by Tate over the years appears to be almost entirely fabricated. Even Tate's own lawyers admitted that the former kickboxing world champion "plays a character online".

While Tate successfully had his house arrest lifted earlier this year, Tate still faces a litany of charges. Many of these relate to allegations that Tate was running a trafficking operation that forced young women into sex work. Tate, along with his brother, has denied all charges.

Read More: Andrew Tate Takes Credit For Snoop Dogg Quitting Weed After Calling Drug "Gay"

[via]