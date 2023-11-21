Andrew Tate Bafflingly Claims He Had Tears In Prison Cell But Never Cried

Andrew Tate is someone who has grown in prominence quite a bit over the past couple of years or so. Overall, his character arc has been a bit inorganic. It feels like he came out of nowhere but exploded in popularity. It was almost as if the algorithm was forcing him down our throats. However, he has gained a sizeable number of fans who are obsessed with his every move. Despite being accused of sex trafficking and other crimes, his fans are still in on him. Ultimately, it speaks to him being some sort of cult of personality-like character.

Following his release from prison, Andrew Tate was placed on house arrest. Subsequently, they were taken out of house arrest back in August. Now, he and his brother will have to stand trial. For now, however, details about the trial are still a bit scarce. No one actually really knows when it will take place. In the meantime, Piers Morgan went out to Romania where he interviewed Andrew. In the clip below, he does his whole Alpha male schtick, but his words are just too ridiculous to buy into.

Andrew Tate Speaks

“There were tears running down my face. But I did not cry," Tate claimed. Clearly, the man is just playing a character. He knows that these kinds of comments play well to his base. However, he says these things without a single shred of irony. If he did, then it would be funny. But instead, it is just overly serious and kind of ridiculous. Ultimately, buying into the Tate hype is kind of silly. That said, there are plenty of young men who subscribe to his ideology, and if he could say anything, they will still flock to him.

