Fousey Dresses As The Joker Ahead Of Return To Streaming

Fousey is someone who is always making headlines, one way or another. For those who do not know, he is a content creator who was known for making pranks. Over the years, he gained prominence and was one of the biggest names in the YouTube space. However, in 2018, things went awry due to his July 15th event. Subsequently, he went away for a while, only to come up and go away on a periodic basis. Most recently, he became a streamer who then went on to have a manic episode, leading to his hospitalization.

This has happened to Fousey before, but he has not learned from these lessons. Instead, he is being enabled by those who stand to make money from him. As it turns out, he plans to return to streaming very soon. He is even making some sort of promotional video to usher in this new era. As you can see in the post below from DJ Akademiks, the streamer was dressed up as the nurse version of the Joker from The Dark Knight. Clearly, he is cooking up something interesting.

Read More: 7 Celebs Who Have Fallen Victim To Swatting

Fousey Is The Joker

For a lot of people, the entire Fousey arc is one that is not worth watching all over again. At the end of the day, it was like watching a trainwreck every time he went live. However, for some people, that is the entertainment they desire. Overall, we hope that Fousey is going to be okay. It has been a difficult road for him, and it would be sad to watch things go off the rails again. Only time will tell whether or not those around him are actually looking out for him. After all, Los Angeles is full of fake people.

Let us know your thoughts on all of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite personalities.

Read More: Adin Ross Gifts Fousey With $100K: Watch