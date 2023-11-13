7 Celebs Who Have Fallen Victim To Swatting

The stakes in the world of pranking became high for both regular civilians to celebrities. Swatting, specifically, became a dangerous cultural phenomenon where individuals make false emergency reports, typically involving violent incidents, to prompt a SWAT team response at the target's location. Perpetrators use various means, such as anonymous calls or online services, to deceive law enforcement into believing that a serious threat is imminent. The intention is to see an armed police response, causing fear, disruption, and potential harm to the unsuspecting victim.

However, the practice of swatting reached mainstream attention over the years, resulting in a number of celebrities facing off against SWAT teams. From Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj to streamers like Adin Ross, it’s clear that even the most diligent security detail can’t overcome the threats of swatting. Below, we’ve broken down a list of 7 celebrities who’ve been victims of the prank over the years.

Chris Brown

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 13: Chris Brown attends a Maxim Hot 100 Event celebrating Teyana Taylor, hosted by MADE special, at The Highlight Room on July 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Police responded to a false report of a domestic violence situation at Chris Brown's home in 2013, part of a series of celebrity-targeted swatting incidents, per LA Times. The caller claimed uncertainty about the shooting of his mother, prompting a police response. However, upon arrival, Brown was absent, and his staff and parents were present.

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj, a victim of swatting earlier this year, took to Twitter to reveal she identified the culprit, Stephanie Bell. The rapper announced she was filing an arrest warrant for Bell's false calls that prompted SWAT and police responses. Expressing gratitude for the detective work, Minaj specified charges for swatting and false reports to DCFS. In June, LAPD responded to a false child abuse claim, and two months later, she faced another swatting incident. Minaj is actively pursuing legal action to hold those behind the pranks accountable.

Rihanna

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: Rihanna arrives at The Fashion Awards 2019 held at Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

In a 2013 incident involving Rihanna, LAPD received a call reporting a shooting at her home, only to discover it was a hoax, per TMZ. Police confirmed that the singer, not present at the time, was unharmed. This followed a similar false report at Sean Combs' residence the previous day. Although no one was harmed, the LAPD emphasizes the need to prosecute swatting perpetrators fully. This was especially the case given the potential for significant tactical responses in such cases.

Lil Wayne

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 09: Lil Wayne performs during the 2019 Outside Lands music festival at Golden Gate Park on August 09, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

In 2016, Lil Wayne experienced a swatting incident when Miami Beach police responded to a false call about a shooting at his home. Wayne initially cooperated, permitting a K-9 unit search. However, he later grew furious, exclaiming, "I'm tired of this s*** ... take me to jail." Despite handcuffing him, no victim was found, and Wayne was released. This marks a recurrence for the rapper, who faced a similar hoax the year prior. Police previously received a false report of a shooting at his residence.

Justin Bieber

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Justin Bieber attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

A SWAT team responded to a false 911 call reporting a weapon at Justin Bieber's Calabasas home, only to discover it was a hoax. The call, transmitted via a TTY device, claimed an armed person was inside Bieber's residence. However, no one at the property had made the call, and Bieber was not home. This incident followed a pattern of calls targeting celebrities like Ashton Kutcher and Miley Cyrus in 2013.

Miley Cyrus

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 06: Miley Cyrus attends the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

Miley Cyrus fell victim to swatting for the second time in 2013 when a false 911 call reported shots fired in her home. Police responded, quickly determining the call was a hoax. In a previous incident in August of the previous year, a more severe response occurred when a home invasion was falsely reported, prompting a helicopter and armed officers.

Adin Ross

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 18: Adin Ross attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena on January 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Kick streamer Adin Ross, known for his controversial online presence, was swatted once again while live streaming from a boxing gym in early November. Familiar with such incidents, Adin remained calm, assuring his friends they were fine. Police officials arrived, leading Adin to evacuate the building temporarily. This event adds to a series of swattings targeting Adin's streams, with multiple incidents occurring throughout 2023.