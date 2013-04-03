swatting
- Crime7 Celebs Who Have Fallen Victim To SwattingA few celebrities have fallen victim to swatting. By Axl Banks
- Pop CultureLil Tay Swatted, Accuses "Psycho" FatherTay has been more and more vocal about her father's alleged abuse in recent weeks.By Ben Mock
- MusicNicki Minaj Fans Attack Random Twitter Accounts That Share The Name Of Her Alleged SwatterGod have mercy on the Stephanie Bells of social media.By Ben Mock
- ViralFousey Arrested On Stream After Swatting Himself, Keemstar ReactsFousey was yelling at police and called them "dumb" on numerous occasions.By Alexander Cole
- MusicNicki Minaj Swatted Again, 911 Called To Respond To Alleged Shooting At HomeBarb's been particularly haunted by this horrible phenomenon.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- LifeNicki Minaj Victim Of Swatting Over False Child Abuse & House Fire ClaimsMinaj is currently taking legal action to expose the person behind the prank.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureAdin Ross Gets "Swatted" Multiple Times, LAPD RespondsThe Los Angeles Police Department said that it will contact Ross's security team before responding to calls to ensure their validity.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeAriana Grande Fan Arrested After Showing Up At Her Home With Love NoteAriana Grande wasn't home when a superfan showed up at her doorstep in the middle of the afternoon with a love letter.By Erika Marie
- GamingFortnite World Champ Bugha Swatted At His Home During Livestream$3M winner of the Fornite World Cup Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf isn't immuned to gamer trolling.By Aron A.
- Society"Call Of Duty" Battle Results In Innocent Man's Death After "Swatting" Prank Goes WrongThis troublesome new trend in gaming has claimed the life of an innocent man. By David Saric
- NewsLil Wayne To Sell Miami Beach Mansion Following Recent Swatting IncidentLil Wayne wants out of his Miami Beach mansion.By Rose Lilah
- NewsJustin Timberlake "Swatted", Hackers Who Exposed Jay-Z & Beyonce's Financial Info Claim They're Behind The String Of PranksJustin Timberlake is the latest celebrity to fall victim to a recent string of "Swatting" pranks, and now the hackers responsible for the large-scale financial exposure of various celebrities last month are claiming they're behind the calls.By Trevor Smith
- NewsDiddy Victim Of Most Recent "Swatting" Prank, Cops Swarm His L.A. HomeDiddy's L.A. home was swarmed by the LAPD after an anonymous call claimed there had been a shooting in his house.By Trevor Smith