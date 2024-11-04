Kai Cenat Working With Authorities After Multiple Swatting Attempts Amid His Streaming Event

Kai Cenat is calling on some local reinforcements to help him accomplish another tremendous streaming feat. According to TMZ, The Bronx, New York native is currently in the middle of his Mafiathon 2 event, which is an uninterrupted month-long stream. It began on November 1, 6 p.m. EST. According to Esports Illustrated, 20 percent of the revenue accrued from it will go directly to helping build schools in Nigeria. He's also doing this to become the most subscribed streamer on the Twitch platform. It appears that he recently hit the goal during this event, however, it came with a scary price.
Multiple swatting attempts happened over this weekend with each one growing more serious. The first of which was actually a legit report of two trespassers on Cenat's property. They would eventually be peacefully removed by police. The second time would be when things got out of control. A "shooting at the home" eventually turned out to be a swatting call. Then, on Sunday Kai Cenat would have two more incidents. That's when the 22-year-old decided to do something about it.
Kai Cenat's Second "Mafiathon" Kicked Off November 1
Police are now working with him for any future swatting calls. TMZ says that authorities have a phone line set up to where they can detect the validity of any incoming reports. The swatting issue is currently under investigation and no arrests have been made. This actually led to Kai being banned on Twitch for thankfully just a several minutes, though. Twitch carried this out due to him violating guidelines and such, but nothing concrete was revealed. It's possible it had to do with members of the SWAT being shown on camera. Helicopters and various vehicles were outside of the streamer's home during this tense moment.
