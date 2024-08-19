Kai Cenat & IShowSpeed Shower Together After Two-Day Minecraft Stream

After numerous shouting matches and ineffective help from a therapist, these two needed to wind down somehow.

Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed are up to even more antics as they were seen taking a shower together on livestream. According to Metro, the two massively popular multimedia figures did so after playing Minecraft for two days straight. For those who are not familiar with the sandbox game there are multiple modes to play the game on. You have "Creative", which allows the player to not die and build anything they want with unlimited materials. Then, there's "Survival". In that mode you have to collect everything yourself and you can die. There is a variant called "Hardcore" and when you die you lose all of your progress, and you'll have to start from scratch.

As you know, Kai and Speed love to try anything so they attempted to beat Minecraft and its final mob boss, the Ender Dragon, on "Hardcore". However, after getting to that point after their reported 14th attempt (25 hours of gameplay), Cenat died. A therapist was even brought in to try and calm these two balls of energy down, but to no avail. The livestream started on August 17, and they apparently aren't stopping until they beat Minecraft.

Kai Cenat & IShowSpeed's Shower Sesh Have Fans Scratching Their Heads

In apparent attempt to try and find some method of relaxation and stress relief, Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed decided to shower together, two days into the marathon. However, during the recording, Speed was getting too close for Cenat's liking. "Your [shower] is over there!", Cenat said. "I'm just washing my body bro", Speed replied. "In front of me?!", Cenat questioned. "Stop being weird, we're bros, this is what bros do. You ain't never taken a shower with your homeboy?", Speed asked. "No... that's a**". Some fans were weirded out as well. "Remember, kids see and follow everything .. be mindful of the examples you set.. everything isn’t funny or worth posting." However, there were some who pointed out locker room layouts. "I mean men shower in locker rooms together".

What are your thoughts on Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed showering together on stream? Is this one of the weirder things you have seen these two do? Do you agree with some of the comments about not needing to post everything? How much longer will it take for them to beat Minecraft? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the pop culture world.