IShowSpeed Meets Lil Wayne & Tom Brady At Fanatics Fest

IShowSpeed even hit a backflip onstage during his conversation with Lil Wayne, Tom Brady, and other stars at Fanatics Fest.

IShowSpeed met some legends at Fanatics Fest in New York City this weekend, as he rightfully noted in a Twitter community post. "i met a legend today [blowing smoke emoji]," he captioned a picture of him alongside Lil Wayne. Both participated in Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Matt Hillman's Roommates Show program, which also had Tom Brady as a special guest. Speed even hit a backflip for them, adding to his recent athletic feats in front of superstar rappers. Recently, he also beat Travis Scott in a foot race as Quavo and others cheered them on, making for a pretty notable moment.

However, not all of IShowSpeed's celebrity interactions go exactly as planned. Nevertheless, this means that these moments will probably go even more viral as a result, so it's a win-win situation as long as it doesn't cross a line. This happened when the popular streamer met Kevin Durant during a recent episode of Logan Paul's ImPaulsive podcast. The Slim Reaper was pretty creeped out by Speed's longing and loving stare at him, even joking about him having to back up as a result.

As for IShowSpeed's new celebrity friends, Tom Brady and Lil Wayne go way back, especially given Weezy's history as a big football fan. Back in 2018, Brady and Odell Beckham Jr. even had a wholesome Instagram interaction concerning the New Orleans rapper, as the former helped the latter fill in the blanks for one of Tunechi's iconic lyrics. It's definitely a two-way street of admiration between two absolute titans in their respective fields. Now that Speed has a massive claim to be his generation's premier media personality, then the crossover feels more like a three-headed goat than ever.

More Fanatics Fest Moments

Meanwhile, other Fanatics Fest happenings involved Jay-Z recreating his iconic 40/40 Club, which he seeks to reopen in the near future. We're sure that we'll see many more notable and entertaining clips from this weekend. No matter what IShowSpeed, Lil Wayne, and Tom Brady get up to these days, they have a lot of chances to create some big moments. It seems innocuous to the casual eye, but it's also a heartening moment to witness for big fans of at least two of these celebrities.