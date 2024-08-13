Juvenile Claims That Lil Wayne Is The Greatest Rapper Of All Time

Cash Money loyalty.

Juvenile is a legend. His third album, 400 Degreez, went quadruple platinum and helped to solidify Cash Money as a viable brand. He was the first member of the Hot Boys to really break out into solo stardom, paving the way for the likes of Mannie Fresh and, of course, Lil Wayne. Juvenile and Fresh recently went on The Breakfast Club to talk about their impending Hot Boys reunion, and they decided to stand up for their Cash Money brother. Juve told Charlamagne tha God and the rest of the Breakfast Club crew that Lil Wayne was the greatest rapper to ever do it.

The whole topic came about courtesy of Charlamagne. The host asked whether Lil Wayne is finally getting his due from fans as a lyricist. Juvenile did him one better, and proclaimed Weezy the best to ever pick up a microphone. "I been with him, that's my dude," he said. "I saw the whole process of him, just seeing the whole development of Wayne and where he's at right now." Juvenile is not alone in this belief. Kendrick Lamar, the rapper who many believe is a GOAT candidate himself, sang the praises of Weezy back in 2022.

Juvenile Praised Lil Wayne's Evolution As An Artist

"Lil Wayne is the greatest," Lamar told The Coveteur. "Not only because of his music but also because of the culture he put behind it." The Compton icon made sure to give Juvenile his flowers as well, given that both men were crucial to Cash Money's success. "It was a big part of what he was talking about, so we always hold Lil Wayne in high regards," he explained. "Juvenile as well. And yeah, it’s the impact of them man. To be a part of it the same way he was a part of it years later is just a great feeling."