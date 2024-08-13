Juvenile Claims That Lil Wayne Is The Greatest Rapper Of All Time

BYElias Andrews280 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2015 Lil Weezyana Festival
NEW ORLEANS, LA - AUGUST 28: Lil Wayne (L) and Juvenile perform at Lil Weezyana Festival at Champions Square on August 28, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/WireImage)
Cash Money loyalty.

Juvenile is a legend. His third album, 400 Degreez, went quadruple platinum and helped to solidify Cash Money as a viable brand. He was the first member of the Hot Boys to really break out into solo stardom, paving the way for the likes of Mannie Fresh and, of course, Lil Wayne. Juvenile and Fresh recently went on The Breakfast Club to talk about their impending Hot Boys reunion, and they decided to stand up for their Cash Money brother. Juve told Charlamagne tha God and the rest of the Breakfast Club crew that Lil Wayne was the greatest rapper to ever do it.

The whole topic came about courtesy of Charlamagne. The host asked whether Lil Wayne is finally getting his due from fans as a lyricist. Juvenile did him one better, and proclaimed Weezy the best to ever pick up a microphone. "I been with him, that's my dude," he said. "I saw the whole process of him, just seeing the whole development of Wayne and where he's at right now." Juvenile is not alone in this belief. Kendrick Lamar, the rapper who many believe is a GOAT candidate himself, sang the praises of Weezy back in 2022.

Read More: Juvenile Immortalized In New Orleans With "Back That Azz Up" Day

Juvenile Praised Lil Wayne's Evolution As An Artist

"Lil Wayne is the greatest," Lamar told The Coveteur. "Not only because of his music but also because of the culture he put behind it." The Compton icon made sure to give Juvenile his flowers as well, given that both men were crucial to Cash Money's success. "It was a big part of what he was talking about, so we always hold Lil Wayne in high regards," he explained. "Juvenile as well. And yeah, it’s the impact of them man. To be a part of it the same way he was a part of it years later is just a great feeling."

Juvenile and Lil Wayne are on good terms, despite the seeming confusion between them. The former claimed that a Hot Boys album is in the works. The latter, though, claims to have no idea that an album is being recorded despite being a member. Wayne went on Not Just Football With Cam Heyward in June, and was thoroughly confused when the host asked him about the Hot Boys reunion. "Sh*t, you just told me," the rapper quipped. "When they coming? When them boys coming? I need to go check it out. I would love to see that."

Read More: Juvenile Commemorates 25 Years Of "400 Degreez" With New Music Video

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias is a music writer at HotNewHipHop. He joined the site in 2024, and covers a wide range of topics, including pop culture, film, sports, and of course, hip-hop. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Friday, especially when it comes to the coverage of new albums and singles. His favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
...