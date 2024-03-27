Juvenile Commemorates 25 Years Of "400 Degreez" With New Music Video

1990s Southern hip-hop star Juvenile had one of the hottest records in the latter part of that decade. 400 Degreez is his most popular offering of his career and is an essential tape from that era. It is currently four times platinum by the RIAA and has some of the New Orleans native's biggest hits. "Back That Azz Up," "Ha," and the title track are the most popular in terms of streaming as of now. However, the latter of them, "400 Degreez," has just received the music video treatment over two decades later.

According to HipHopNMore, Juvenile decided to make this move to help celebrate the song and record's 25th anniversary. Furthermore, the rapper is going to be dropping a deluxe edition digitally and physically. The streaming version will hit platforms this Friday, March 29. However, vinyl fans will have a little while longer.

Watch "400 Degreez" Music Video By Juvenile

It is a double LP with orange-colored discs and that will release on April 26. However, neither listener will be left out in terms of the bonus content. Each version will include new records "Party" and "We Be Blowing Money." To pre-order the physical copy for Juvenile's 400 Degreez, you can click the link right here.

