Juvenile "Flattered" That Kanye West Sampled "Back That Azz Up" For "VULTURES 1"

When it comes to Kanye West, he is going to ruffle somebody's feathers is some shape or form. He did plenty of that during the rollout of VULTURES 1 which saw its fair share of sample clearing issues. The ones that were the most difficult involved Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon and Donna Summer's estate. Additionally, Nicki Minaj and The Backstreet Boys were also not willing to give their blessing to Ye for various reasons. However, there has been one person who wanted to show love back and that is Juvenile.

According to HipHopDX, the New Orleans, Louisiana rapper sat down with TMZ to talk about why he was so chill with giving Ye permission to sample his song. That track is nonother than the classic strip club anthem "Back That Azz Up." It was sped up for the VULTURES 1 cut "DO IT." "I give everybody a chance man, and Kanye’s a good dude. He’s actually one of those cats when we released the Juvie, Wacko, and Skip album that showed a whole lot of support." Juvenile continued, "So it’s one of those situations. I’m kind of flattered that the guy chose me to sample my music. It’s how you look at it."

Juvenile Says "It's All Love" With Kanye

Furthermore, he went on to say that the antisemitic issues surrounding the controversial rap mogul were not taken into account. "Nah, not with me. I don’t get into what everybody else get into. I kinda like to stay in my own world and stay out the way." In the end, it is clear that it is "all love" with Juvenile and that is a good sign for the rap community.

