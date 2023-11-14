sample
- MusicBest Al Green Samples In Hip HopMany legendary hip hop classics have reimagined Al Green’s illustrious discography, injecting the emotion of his unique vocals into the music.By Wyatt Westlake
- SneakersTravis Scott x Nike Mac Attack Sample Exclusive ImagesA look at a Travis Scott sample.By Ben Atkinson
- MusicKanye West Put On Blast By Donna Summer's Estate For Alleged Copyright InfringementSummer's estate has a problem with Ye and Ty Dolla Sign's track, "GOOD (DON'T DIE)."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicKanye West Revisits Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne Halloween Costumes After Uncleared Sample RoastToday, Ozzy Osbourne put Kanye West on blast for using a sample without permission.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicSharon Osbourne Calls Kanye West A "Pig" Amid Uncleared Sample Drama"Kanye f***ed with the wrong Jew this time," Sharon says.By Caroline Fisher
- SongsKodak Black Gets Lyrical Over Drake Beat On "11 am In Malibu"He also sneaks some shots in there as well. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicKid Cudi Samples Old XXXTENTACION Track On "INSANO": Fans ReactSome fans thought it was disrespectful to market this as a brand-new feature, but others had a more nuanced take.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFrench Montana Scores “Technical Win" In Copyright CaseAccording to Judge Nancy L. Maldonado, "Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicChaka Khan Apologizes To Kanye West For "Silly Grudge" Over Sped-Up Vocal SampleYe sampled Khan's "Through The Fire" on "Through The Wire," and for years she took issue with how he chopped it up.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNicki Minaj “Pink Friday 2”: Best & Worst SamplesNicki Minaj is no stranger to sampling, so her frequent incorporation of preexisting tracks comes as no surprise.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicKanye West's "Vultures" Track Featuring North Samples Cheerleading VideoWhile there's a lot of drama going around this album cycle, there are also plenty of musical details to discover.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBoosie Badazz Rants About Rod Wave On IG LiveBoosie is fed up with fans trolling him over his beef with Rod Wave.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDionne Warwick Says Doja Cat Never Reached Out For Sample As She Makes It Clap In BathrobeDuring an interview with Kelly Clarkson, the legendary singer suggested she wasn't aware that Doja wanted to sample her.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBoosie Badazz Announces Rod Wave Lawsuit Amid Sample Beef: "It's Too Late""How you clear it, when you ain't clear it with me?" Boosie wonders.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicRod Wave Responds To Boosie Badazz Blasting Him For Uncleared Sample: WatchWhat do you folks predict? Is the Florida singer going to try to fix this with Boosie or is he not interested in working with him?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBoosie Badazz Unleashes On Rod Wave Even Further For Sample Clearance IssuesThe 41-year-old took to Twitter to dish out some more attacks against the rapper and singer for copying a previous track.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureNBA YoungBoy Samples Kanye West's "POWER" In New Song Preview: WatchAre you feeling YB's latest snippet?By Hayley Hynes