This Air Jordan 13 Sample Pays Tribute To Biggie In Style

It’s a sneaker that bridges cultures, hip hop and hoops, with every stitch telling a story. The colorway channels the classic “Playoff” 13, but it’s the details that separate this one from the rest.

Also, Biggie’s silhouette replaces the Jumpman on the tongue. “It was all a dream” lines the inside, embroidered where the usual branding would be.

On the medial side of the tongue, a red and black plaid lining quietly nods to his iconic flannel fits. The mix of luxe black leather and grey suede overlays keeps things understated, while the storytelling does the heavy lifting.

Originally meant to raise money for the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation, the pair has only been seen in elite collections or rare auctions. No release is expected, but the legend grows every time new photos hit the timeline. It reminds everyone that some sneakers are made to live in myth.

Notorious B.I.G. x Air Jordan 13 Sample

Image via Depeche23mode

