This Air Jordan 13 Sample Pays Tribute To Biggie In Style

The Notorious B.I.G. x Air Jordan 13 Sample is back in the spotlight, blending history with Jordan heritage in one of the rarest collabs.

The Notorious B.I.G. x Air Jordan 13 Sample is back in the spotlight, and it still hits like a classic verse. First revealed in 2017 to honor the 20th anniversary of Biggie’s passing, this elusive pair was limited to just 23 rumored samples, made not for retail shelves but for legacy.

It’s a sneaker that bridges cultures, hip hop and hoops, with every stitch telling a story. The colorway channels the classic “Playoff” 13, but it’s the details that separate this one from the rest.

Also, Biggie’s silhouette replaces the Jumpman on the tongue. “It was all a dream” lines the inside, embroidered where the usual branding would be.

On the medial side of the tongue, a red and black plaid lining quietly nods to his iconic flannel fits. The mix of luxe black leather and grey suede overlays keeps things understated, while the storytelling does the heavy lifting.

Originally meant to raise money for the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation, the pair has only been seen in elite collections or rare auctions. No release is expected, but the legend grows every time new photos hit the timeline. It reminds everyone that some sneakers are made to live in myth.

Notorious B.I.G. x Air Jordan 13 Sample
notorious-b-i-g-x-air-jordan-13-sample-sneaker-news
Image via Depeche23mode

This rare sample features a black leather upper with soft grey suede overlays, reminiscent of the classic Playoff 13. A silhouette of The Notorious B.I.G. replaces the usual Jumpman logo on the tongue.

Inside, the iconic line “It was all a dream” is stitched on the tongue, while the inner lining adds a personal touch with a red and black plaid pattern referencing Biggie’s signature lumberjack shirts.

Further, a black midsole and outsole keep the vibe clean and true to the Jordan 13’s roots. Every detail here pays tribute to Biggie’s legacy and lasting impact on sneaker culture.

