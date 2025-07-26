Air Jordan 1 Mid "Black/Varsity Red" Drops Shiny With Flair

The Air Jordan 1 Mid SE "Black/Varsity Red" brings a familiar color story with a fresh, glossy finish. Jordan Brand continues to give the Mid its moment, dropping this eye-catching version with patent leather accents and classic Bulls colors.

This release mixes a full palette of red, black, and white which are colors that have defined the Jordan line since 1985. Patent leather on the red overlays gives the shoe extra pop, while matte black and white leather provide structure.

It’s a sleek balance of new-school flash and old-school DNA. The Air Jordan 1 was Michael Jordan’s first signature sneaker, debuting during his rookie season. While the High OG usually gets the spotlight, the Mid has carved out a space of its own.

It’s become a canvas for bold takes, lifestyle-focused editions, and drops that blend heritage with accessibility. In the photos, you can see how the materials play off each other. The red patent overlays shine under the light, while the black leather base tones everything down.

A white midsole and red outsole finish the look with a crisp contrast. Whether you’re lacing these up or just adding them to the rotation, they strike that sweet spot between clean and standout.

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE “Black/Varsity Red”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Mid SE "Black/Varsity Red" features a full leather upper with contrasting textures. Smooth black leather wraps the base, while glossy red patent hits cover the toe box, collar, and heel.

White panels on the midfoot break up the color blocking and match the clean white midsole. A red rubber outsole ties it all together underneath. Branding details include a red Jumpman on the tongue and a black Wings logo stamped on the ankle.

The shoe blends classic Jordan heritage with bold material choices, offering a new spin on a timeless colorway.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid SE “Black/Varsity Red” is releasing in the fall of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they release.

Image via Nike