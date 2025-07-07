Earthy Tones Shine On New Air Jordan 1 Mid “Black/Flax”

The Air Jordan 1 Mid "Black/Flax" is gearing up for a Summer 2025 release, priced at $140. It’s a clean and seasonal twist on a classic model that’s been everywhere since 1985. While Mids usually divide opinion, this one leans into premium materials and strong color blocking to make its case.

The upper blends smooth black nubuck with textured Flax leather overlays. It’s subtle but bold, exactly what this silhouette thrives on. Varsity Red branding on the tongue and Wings logo brings some unexpected energy.

The Sail midsole tones it all down, giving the shoe a wearable, everyday vibe. It’s the kind of pair that could easily transition from the last days of summer to cooler autumn fits.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid has long played the role of the underdog in the Jordan family, often overshadowed by the High OG. But recent years have seen it gain serious traction thanks to solid colorways and smart storytelling.

Michael Jordan never actually wore the Mid version on the court, but the DNA runs deep. The Black Flax colorway doesn’t reinvent the model, but it doesn’t need to. The photos show a refined sneaker with just enough edge. Jordan Brand clearly knows when to keep things simple and when to add a twist.

Air Jordan 1 Mid “Black/Flax”

Image via Nike

This Air Jordan 1 Mid features a black nubuck base with textured Flax leather overlays on the toe, heel, collar, and Swoosh. The tongue and laces stay classic in black, while the Jumpman branding stands out in bold Varsity Red.

A matching red Wings logo is stamped near the ankle. The midsole comes in Sail, giving the shoe a clean break from the darker upper, while the outsole is dressed in a matching Flax finish. Every detail works together to create a colorway that feels timeless but not boring.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Black/Flax” will be released in the summer or fall of 2025 Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they drop.

Image via Nike