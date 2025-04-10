Air Jordan 1 Mid “Black Toe Orange” Brings The Heat

air-jordan-1-mid-black-toe-orange-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The Air Jordan 1 Mid “Black Toe Orange” brings an updated fresh twist to the iconic Shattered Backboard legacy.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid “Black Toe Orange” channels the same iconic feel as the original Shattered Backboard series. With a crisp mix of white, black, and orange, the colorway carries a legacy of bold design and Jordan history. Originally inspired by the time Michael Jordan shattered a backboard during a 1985 exhibition game in Italy, the Shattered Backboard theme has become a fan favorite. This new AJ1 Mid version doesn’t copy, it builds on the energy with a fresh mid-top take that leans into heritage and modern flair. The bold orange Swoosh and heel overlay cut through the white leather base with confidence.

The mid-top version is ideal for everyday wear, striking a balance between comfort and classic hoops aesthetics. It’s less about performance these days and more about presence. With clean black leather overlays and a vintage-style sail midsole, the sneaker walks the line between new and nostalgic. In the photos above, you can see the shoe’s familiar yet refreshing layout. The white Wings logo on the collar, orange Jumpman branding on the tongue, and that signature black toe finish pull it all together. This isn’t just a new colorway, it’s another chapter in Jordan Brand’s storytelling through sneakers.

Air Jordan 1 Mid “Black Toe Orange”
air-jordan-1-mid-black-toe-orange-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

This Air Jordan 1 Mid features a white leather base with black overlays and vibrant orange hits on the Swoosh, ankle collar, and heel. The “Black Toe” setup offers contrast and balance. A sail midsole adds a vintage edge. Finished with a black rubber outsole and classic Jumpman tongue branding, it’s a clean yet fiery update to a beloved theme.

Air Jordan 1 Mid “Black Toe Orange” Release Date

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low “Shattered Backboard” will be released in the summer of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they are released.

air-jordan-1-mid-black-toe-orange-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
air-jordan-1-mid-black-toe-orange-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

