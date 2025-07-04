Air Jordan Drops "Shattered Backboard" Cleats For The Field

air-jordan-1-mid-td-cleat-shattered-backboard-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The Air Jordan 1 Mid TD Cleat “Shattered Backboard” brings iconic energy to the football field in a bold new release.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid TD Cleat “Shattered Backboard” is set to drop in just over a week, and we now have an official look at the football-ready pair. Inspired by one of the most beloved non-OG colorways in Jordan Brand’s archive.

This version brings the iconic orange, black, and white palette to the turf. Designed for traction and durability, the cleat fuses MJ’s legacy with gridiron performance.

Originally tied to a 1985 Italian exhibition game where Michael Jordan literally shattered the backboard after a dunk, the “Shattered Backboard” theme has become a fan favorite. This TD cleat keeps that energy alive while introducing a new audience to one of Jordan’s more memorable moments.

The synthetic leather construction, padded collar, and aggressive outsole all point to function without losing style. The official images showcase a clean execution. From the bold black overlays to the bright orange toe box and heel, everything feels sharp.

This isn't just about football, it’s about bringing MJ's story to every field. These cleats are more than performance gear and they’re part of the legacy.

Air Jordan 1 Mid TD Cleat “Shattered Backboard”
air-jordan-1-mid-td-cleat-shattered-backboard-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

This Air Jordan 1 Mid TD Cleat comes dressed in a bold orange, black, and white color scheme. Also, the upper features tumbled leather panels in bright orange along the heel and toe.

Black overlays add contrast along the mudguard, eyelets, and Swoosh. Further, a white leather mid-panel balances the look. Branding appears via a Nike Air tongue tag and Wings logo on the collar.

Down below, the orange molded cleated outsole provides grip on the turf. Overall, built with football performance in mind, this cleat stays rooted in hoops history with unmistakable Shattered Backboard style.

Air Jordan 1 Mid TD Cleat “Shattered Backboard” Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid TD Cleat “Shattered Backboard” will be released on July 12th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $155 when they are released.

air-jordan-1-mid-td-cleat-shattered-backboard-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
air-jordan-1-mid-td-cleat-shattered-backboard-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

