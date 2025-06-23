Air Jordan 1 Low TD Cleat "Shattered Backboard" Turns Up Heat

BY Ben Atkinson 19 Views
Image via Nike
The Air Jordan 1 Low TD Cleat “Shattered Backboard” mixes on-field performance with one of Jordan Brand’s most iconic stories.

The Air Jordan 1 Low TD Cleat “Shattered Backboard” blends iconic court heritage with modern football performance. Inspired by the legendary colorway that pays homage to Michael Jordan’s backboard-shattering dunk in Italy back in 1985.

This cleat transforms that legacy into something built for speed and grip. Jordan Brand continues to find creative ways to bridge its basketball roots with today’s athletes across sports. Originally released as a basketball sneaker, the Air Jordan 1 has long outgrown its original purpose.

From skate culture to football fields, its versatility has kept it alive for nearly four decades. The cleated version keeps that DNA intact, adding performance tech for the turf. Black, orange, and white leather overlays stay true to the “Shattered Backboard” aesthetic while the molded outsole preps players for explosive play.

Jordan athletes in the NFL have been pushing the envelope lately, and this cleat feels like the next evolution of the Jumpman’s influence in football. While the original “Shattered Backboard” colorway caused buzz in the sneaker world, this cleat version taps into that same energy.

You can see how that heritage plays out in the photos above. Clean lines, bold color blocking, and that unmistakable Jordan DNA shine through in every angle.

Air Jordan 1 Low TD Cleat “Shattered Backboard”
Image via Nike

This Air Jordan 1 Low TD Cleat features a bold orange toe box with black overlays and a clean white midfoot. Premium leather panels sit atop a white cleated plate, engineered for field traction.

The Swoosh and laces come in solid black, while the heel returns to vibrant orange. A white tongue tag with orange Jumpman branding completes the look. Sharp teeth-like spikes offer grip without sacrificing style.

Air Jordan 1 Low TD Cleat “Shattered Backboard” Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low TD Cleat “Shattered Backboard” will be released on July 12th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
