The Air Jordan 1 “Shattered Backboard” Gets A Baseball Makeover

The Air Jordan 1 MCS Baseball Cleats “Shattered Backboard” take one of Jordan Brand’s most popular colorways and give it a fresh look for the field. The orange, black, and white design honors the iconic moment from Michael Jordan’s 1985 exhibition game in Italy, when he famously shattered a backboard.

That story now continues on the baseball field. The Air Jordan 1 has always represented greatness and competitive drive. From dominating the court to shaping streetwear, its legacy goes far beyond basketball.

This cleated version keeps that same spirit, letting players tap into Jordan’s energy through performance gear built for the game. It’s another reminder that the Jordan 1 keeps evolving while staying true to its roots.

The cleats feature the familiar color pattern fans love from the “Shattered Backboard” line. With the Air Jordan Wings logo on the collar and a smooth Swoosh across the sides, the design is instantly recognizable.

The bright orange traction plate adds both style and grip for players who care about performance and appearance. Overall, the mix of textured leather, clean panels, and vivid orange accents gives the shoe a nostalgic yet modern feel.

Air Jordan 1 Baseball Cleats “Shattered Backboard"

Image via Nike



The Air Jordan 1 MCS “Shattered Backboard” features a leather upper with bold orange, black, and white panels. Its mid-cut design delivers ankle support, while perforations on the toe box enhance the ventilation.

Also te classic Wings logo and black Swoosh add to the shoe’s iconic identity. Underneath, an orange MCS cleat plate provides excellent grip and traction for baseball play.

Combining Jordan’s retro aesthetic with modern field technology, this cleated version of the “Shattered Backboard” delivers comfort, power, and standout style. It’s designed for players who want heritage performance fused with one of the most celebrated colorways in Air Jordan history.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the the Air Jordan 1 Baseball Cleats “Shattered Backboard" will be released sometime in 2025. Also, the retail price of the cleats will be $150 when they are released.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike