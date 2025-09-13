Air Jordan 1 MCS “Black/White” Baseball Cleats Official Images

The Air Jordan 1 MCS “Black/White” baseball cleats are making noise as they bring basketball heritage to the diamond. Jordan Brand has long experimented with taking iconic silhouettes off the court, but few models carry the weight of the Air Jordan 1.

This version is designed specifically for baseball, offering players both classic style and modern performance. The cleats use the same familiar design language that made the AJ1 legendary. Smooth black leather is paired with crisp white branding, keeping the look timeless.

Durable materials and performance-driven details make these cleats more than just a fashion statement. The MCS plate and stud configuration deliver reliable traction on dirt and grass, while the mid-cut profile offers stability during quick cuts and sprints.

What makes this release stand out is how it connects two worlds. Baseball players who grew up idolizing Michael Jordan now get to wear his signature sneaker adapted for their sport. It’s not the first time Jordan Brand has crossed sports, but the Air Jordan 1 always feels special.

The photos highlight the bold simplicity of this design, with the Wings logo and Swoosh instantly recognizable. Before diving into the details, it’s worth remembering the Air Jordan 1’s place in history, both as a basketball sneaker and as a cultural icon that continues to inspire athletes far beyond the court.

The Air Jordan 1 MCS “Black/White” cleats feature a premium black leather upper with white detailing on the Swoosh and Wings logo. A padded collar adds comfort, while perforations on the toe improve breathability.

The cleated outsole uses a lightweight MCS plate engineered for maximum traction on the field. Black laces and a white midsole finish the look, keeping the design minimal but striking.

The Jumpman’s crossover into baseball is complete with this pair, blending retro style with functional performance. From batting practice to game day, these cleats give players a chance to bring Jordan heritage to America’s pastime.

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 1 MCS “Black/White” will be released in the holiday of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop.

