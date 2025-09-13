Returning Today: Air Jordan 5 Fire Red “Black Tongue”

It’s a colorway that embodies the boldness of the Jordan line, mixing performance roots with lifestyle appeal. The Fire Red look has always been special for Jordan fans. Its white leather, red details, and icy sole tie directly to the era when MJ was cementing his legacy.

The “Black Tongue” variation stands out for its contrast, creating an edge that feels just as strong decades later. The timing of this release highlights how Jordan Brand continues to revisit history while feeding the current sneaker culture.

Pairs are set to release in minutes through Nike SNKRS and major retailers like Foot Locker, Sneaker Politics, and DICK’S Sporting Goods. Expect demand to be high, with collectors and casual wearers both chasing the drop.

The Air Jordan 5 remains a sneaker that blends nostalgia with modern relevance. Jordan wore this silhouette in moments that defined his early dominance.

Now, with official photos showing the crisp white base, bold red accents, and iconic 23 stitched on the heel, the Fire Red “Black Tongue” returns as one of the year’s most anticipated retros.

Read More: Ranking The 8 Best Air Jordan 4 Collabs You Might Have Missed

Air Jordan 5 OG “Fire Red”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 5 Fire Red “Black Tongue” comes dressed in white leather with striking red and black accents. The padded collar is lined in vivid red, while the tongue stands out in black with a red Jumpman logo.

Also the classic “23” is stitched in red on the side, paying homage to MJ’s number. Further clear mesh panels add breathability, and the midsole features signature shark-tooth detailing in red and black.

Further the look is completed with an icy blue outsole and Nike Air branding on the heel. It’s a faithful retro with all the details fans remember.

The Air Jordan 5 Fire Red “Black Tongue” will be released today: September 13th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop.

Image via Nike